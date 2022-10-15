#MeToo needs to be more inclusive of women with disabilities, Montreal group says

Montreal women's support organizations say that the #MeToo movement needs to be more inclusive of people with disabilities. Montreal women's support organizations say that the #MeToo movement needs to be more inclusive of people with disabilities.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon