Metallica to play two shows at Montreal's Olympic Stadium next summer

James Hetfield of Metallica performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) James Hetfield of Metallica performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial -- not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice -- but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon