Merchant raises safety concerns at Palais des congres

A merchant is raising concerns that a particular corner of the Palais des congrès has become crime-ridden.

The owner of a Van Houtte franchise, Vincent Daou, told a CTV News reporter he is so worried he might face retaliation for speaking out that he preferred not to show his face on camera.

"I am scared for my own sake, for my employee's sake. It's dangerous," he said.

Daou says there has been an increased number of people hanging around the Saint-Urbain Street entrance.

He's even found some individuals sleeping in his dining room and says his business is targeted daily for mischief or theft.

In surveillance videos Daou shared with CTV News, people appear to be taking food from his coffee shop and walking away.

"We try many times to stop them, but unfortunately, they are very aggressive, and we got thrown in the face by hot coffee," he said.

The manager says he's had many employees quit due to violent encounters and has trouble finding replacement workers.

He said he's been trying to get help by voicing his concerns, but nothing has been done to help him.

The City of Montreal declined an interview request, but officials from the Palais des congrès say they've noticed the issue, and as a result, there are now more than six full-time security guards on the floor.

"They're people that do sometimes need a bit of shelter, they need a little bit of warmth and so we don't want to discourage that. What we do want to discourage are the people that are not respectful," said Emmanuelle Legault, the CEO of the conference centre.

An Old Mission Brewery client, Nelson Pimentel, agrees the environment on the street in the area has significantly deteriorated since the start of the pandemic.

"It's bad. There's a lot of crime for sure, people that have no money, no sheltering, not enough services," he said.

The CEO of the shelter says addiction and mental health issues are part of the problem and more community support is needed.

"The answer there is services and housing for everyone and there's not enough adapted for people with those kinds of needs," said James Hughes.

While he waits for a sense of safety and security to be restored, Daou said he's been forced to close his dining room, as has a nearby Tim Hortons.