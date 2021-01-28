MONTREAL -- Members of Quebec’s Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish communities have filed an injunction request over the province’s restrictions on religious gatherings.

The communities are turning to the courts “after exhausting all other means to get government authorities to make adjustments to enable members of our communities to be able to pray in a safe environment,” Max Lieberman of the Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec said in a statement, in order to “have their fundamental rights respected.”

This comes after several incidents on the weekend where police descended on synagogues where over 10 people were in attendance.

A spokesperson for the council told CTV News it was their understanding places of worship were allowed to accommodate 10 people per room with separate entrances.

The Quebec Ministry of Health said it had advised Quebec Interfaith RoundTable, which had been representing religious communities in conversations with the government about public health restrictions in the pandemic, that relaxation of rules for religious gatherings announced last week allowed a maximum of 10 people per building.

On Monday, Montreal’s public health department apologized to the Hasidic community for changing its position on gatherings. It first authorized gatherings of 10 people per room, but then changed course, saying that was not permitted under the province’s COVID_19 decree.

The injunction request will be heard by a tribunal on Friday morning, according to the council.



- With files from The Canadian Press