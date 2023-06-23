Meet the Montreal-area woman who solves cold cases from her computer

Jan Guppy from Laval Que. is the creator of the "Unidentified Human Remains Canada" Facebook group, which helps connect missing persons with unidentified bodies across the country. Jan Guppy from Laval Que. is the creator of the "Unidentified Human Remains Canada" Facebook group, which helps connect missing persons with unidentified bodies across the country.

