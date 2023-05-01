Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red

A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether.

A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. Unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.

The speed limit around the school is 30 km/h. The light is red by default, but it will turn green for cars going the right speed. Vehicles going over 30 will meet a red, and be forced to stop before the light changes.

The system is called the called “Feu de ralentissement éducatif” (Educational Speed-Reducing Light), or FRED, for short.

A spokesperson for the project says FRED provides “effective, non-punitive awareness” for drivers passing through school zones. It will also collect data on how many drivers move past it, and their average speed.

The light is mounted with a solar panel, which makes installing it much easier than a traditional traffic light, according to the company that makes them, Signalisation Kalitec inc.

“It takes two hours, so we can really deploy FREDs all around the country,” said Anthony Lapointe, Kalitec’s marketing director.

“I think it's important to note it's not an approved technology in Quebec yet, but it's proven itself in Europe over the last decade,” said Brossard Mayor Doreen Assaad on Monday. “For us, this is going to be an interesting opportunity to collect information, to test to see the result. Is it effective?”

SPEEDING IN QUEBEC

A recent study from CAA-Quebec found drivers routinely speed through school zones.

Surveyors recorded motorists driving through a school zone surrounding École Saint-Arsènet in Montreal’s Petite-Patrie neighbourhood over two days in October.

The agency says 96 per cent of drivers exceeded the 30 km/h speed limit, with an average speed of 40 km/h.

Near École Saint-Claude in Quebec City, the agency recorded motorists going even faster, at an average of 45 km/h, well above the posted limit.

“We also spotted 2 drivers going way too fast—40 km/h over the limit,” wrote CAA-Quebec in a press release describing the study.

“We’re very optimistic that (FRED) is going to be very effective,” said Lapointe. “Much more than a radar speed sign that gives you the choice to slow down. (With) the red light, the compliance is there.”

On average, excessive speed contributes to 115 deaths and 420 serious injuries on Quebec roads each year, according to Quebec provincial police.