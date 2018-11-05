

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante marked her first year in office by pressing the flesh in a metro station.

The mayor greeted members of the public underground on the anniversary of her election as mayor.

When asked, Plante said her greatest accomplishment was initiating the purchase of 300 hybrid STM buses that are scheduled to be operational in 2020.

She was also proud of increasing subsidies for families that wished to purchase homes in Montreal, and the increase in range of car-sharing programs.

Plante said she was also glad that Camillien Houde Way was closed to through traffic over Mount Royal claiming it made the mountain safer.

"I like to say that last year was a transition budget and we've said it a few times. This time it's our budget. You're going to see our priorities being put forward in this budget. Money being dedicated to some of the priorities that we have which is mobility, housing, supporting businesses as well," said Plante.

Opposition leader Lionel Perez was not nearly as enthusiastic about Plante's first year.

He said the decisions to close Camillien Houde Way and to close the softball field at Jeanne Mance Park showed a heavy-handedness by Projet Montreal that was geared solely towards its base.

Poll shows dissatisfaction, ignorance about municipal politics

A Leger/Journal de Montreal poll found that 42 percent of Montrealers were happy with Plante's performance as mayor, while 44 percent wanted a change.

That's where previous mayor Denis Coderre was in his third year in office, and the year before Plante won the mayorship.

However most voters are ignorant of anyone else involved in municipal politics: fewer than half could name the leader of the opposition, and only 10 percent would vote for Lionel Perez as mayor.

According to the poll, about 60 percent of voters were upset with municipal taxes. Plante had promised to limit an increase to the rate of inflation but actually hiked them by an average of three percent.

Fifty-nine percent said they were satisfied with the city's cultural life, while half were satisfied with how public services were managed.

Forty-four percent said they were unhappy with public transit, and 68 percent were frustrated with traffic flow.

The poll surveyed 500 people online from Oct. 25 until Nov. 1, and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent, 19 times out of 20.