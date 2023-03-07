Mario Cecchini confirmed as new Quebec Major Junior Hockey League commissioner

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) confirmed Tuesday it has hired Mario Cecchini as its new commissioner.

Cecchini takes over from QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau, who announced his resignation after 37 years at the helm. His departure came amid intense scrutiny among Quebec politicians over hazing and sexual abuse allegations within the league.

Richard Létourneau, the president of the league's board of directors, said in a statement on Tuesday that Cecchini was confirmed to the new role after "an exhaustive executive search." He will take office on May. 8.

Cecchini is a Quebec-based media executive who was appointed interim president of the CFL's Montreal Alouettes on Feb. 14.

This is a developing story. More to come.