QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau resigns after 37 years at helm
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League commissioner Gilles Courteau announced his resignation Sunday amid intense scrutiny among the province's political class over hazing and initiations.
The 65-year-old Courteau announced his departure after 37 years at the helm of the junior hockey league and just a year away from a planned 2024 retirement.
Courteau was in the middle of a political firestorm after testifying at legislature hearings in Quebec City on hazing rituals in hockey last month, when he reassured politicians that none of the allegations described in a Radio-Canada report about an Ontario Superior Court ruling involved the league.
But the former QMJHL player who was part of that lawsuit had alleged he experienced sexual misconduct in his testimony, and Courteau was under pressure to testify a second time, accused of perjuring himself by Opposition members of the legislature.
The Legault government members on the commission had voted to put an end to the hearings, but Isabelle Charest, the province's sport minister, said last week she'd like to hear Courteau testify again. Premier Francois Legault told reporters Friday he wanted Courteau to recognize it was an issue and preferred to hear it before the committee.
On Sunday, Courteau announced his abrupt departure in a statement in which he said it was time to pass the torch. He said he contacted the chair of the league's executive committee, Richard Letourneau, and that his resignation takes effect immediately.
Courteau said that "recent events have been on such a scale that my family members have been affected," in a letter published on social media. He added that continuing in the post would not be the right thing to do.
"When you have dedicated most of your life to an organization, it can be difficult to know when it is time to pass the torch," Courteau wrote. "Yet, it is the only possible decision once you realize it."
The Canadian Hockey League, the umbrella organization for the country's three major junior leagues, expressed its appreciation for Courteau in a statement later Sunday.
"The Canadian Hockey League would like to thank Gilles Courteau for his extraordinary commitment to the development of hockey in Quebec and the Maritimes as QMJHL commissioner, and across Canada through his involvement with the CHL for close to four decades," the CHL said in a release.
The Quebec legislature studied the issue of hazings and initiations in February after a recent Ontario court decision revealed details of sexual assault and torture suffered by teenage hockey players in the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and QMJHL going back to 1975.
In a Feb. 3 decision, Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Perell accepted evidence that former players suffered "horrific and despicable and unquestionably criminal acts" at the hands of teammates and staff during initiations. He accepted the evidence from the former players and called lead plaintiffs Daniel Carcillo, Garrett Taylor and Stephen Quirk "genuine heroes."
However, the Ontario judge denied a request to certify the 2020 class-action lawsuit request against the hockey leagues and their teams after determining they failed to present a workable plan to litigate because the premise was all three leagues and 60 member teams were "jointly and severally liable for each other's wrongdoings regardless of whether the particular team participated."
The plaintiffs can still appeal the decision or launch individual lawsuits against the leagues and teams.
Late last year, Courteau announced he would retire part way through the 2023-24 season, after 47 years of involvement in the Quebec league. Notably, he wanted to mentor his replacement.
In his letter, Courteau said he hoped his departure would be the beginning of a "new direction, a different direction." He said the league has changed from the one he inherited and called for an end to harmful practices in the sport.
Courteau took over the top job in the league in the middle of the 1985-86 season, replacing Guy Morissette. He started his QMJHL career in 1975 as a statistician with the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs. The Presidents Cup, awarded to the QMJHL champion, is to be renamed the Gilles Courteau Trophy starting with this season's playoffs.
In a statement, the league's executive committee issued a statement thanking Courteau for his service.
Martin Lavallee, the current assistant commissioner, would assume top job in an interim role while the recruitment process for a new commissioner is concluded.
The league said that hiring process is already in its final stage. Owners would also meet in the coming hours to discuss next steps, including any actions on player safety.
-This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, boyfriend detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a resort south of Cancun.
Prince Harry contacted about coronation; attendance unclear
King Charles III's office has been in touch with Prince Harry about the new monarch's coronation, raising the possibility the prince will attend the historic ceremony despite tensions within the royal family.
What does it mean for plants and bees if spring comes early?
The arrival of an early spring can be good for plants, but bad for bees according to studies from two different universities.
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
Retired NFL players with concussion symptoms showed worse cognitive function long after career, study finds
A new study has found that NFL players who experienced concussion symptoms during their years on field showed reduced cognitive function long after retiring.
How common is transgender treatment regret, detransitioning?
In updated treatment guidelines issued last year, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later transition regret is scant, but that patients should be told about the possibility during psychological counseling.
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.
Toronto
-
A 'major snowstorm condition' has been declared in Toronto. Here’s what that means
Here's what you need to know now that a major snowstorm condition has been declared in Toronto.
-
City Hall to reduce hours, custodial cleaning in budget cut that blindsided Toronto councillors
A plan to scale back the operating hours and custodial cleaning of Toronto City Hall and other civic centres has some councillors crying foul — insisting the cut was buried in the budget and unknowingly passed.
-
Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
Atlantic
-
“How can I trust my kids to be safe?” incident at Halifax school is causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Memorable moments for these Maritime athletes at the 2023 Canada Winter Games
It was a historic game for the Nova Scotia women's hockey team, walking away with silver after reaching the medal round for the first time at the Canada Winter Games.
-
Three people stabbed Saturday in Fredericton
Three people are recovering being stabbed at a business in Fredericton Saturday.
London
-
Wingham restaurant owner found guilty of defying COVID regulations
The owner of a Wingham restaurant has been found guilty of refusing to enforce Ontario’s COVID vaccine passport program in 2021.
-
Chesley residents prepare to fight for future of their hospital
Three times in the past 50 years, the Chesley and District Memorial Hospital has been on the provincial government’s chopping block. Residents fear it’s happening again.
-
Volunteers offering to help people with low-income file taxes for free
With tax season underway, volunteers at clinics across London are working to help low-income earners file their taxes for free, and possibly get some funds back.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
-
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
Calgary
-
Sunday winter blast ices Calgary roads
Several centimetres of snow fell late Saturday night in Calgary and into Sunday, making conditions on the city's busiest road corridors slick.
-
'Sellers are in the driver seat': Calgary housing inventory sinks to 2006 levels, sales almost halved: Alberta board
Buying a home in Calgary is becoming more challenging as inventory plummeted to the lowest levels the local market has seen since 2006, the Calgary Real Estate Board reported.
-
Military Museums shining spotlight on women in leadership in armed forces
The Military Museums is shining the spotlight on women in leadership in the armed forces in advance of International Women's Day next week.
Kitchener
-
'Feels like forever ago and feels like yesterday': 3 years since first reported COVID-19 case in Waterloo region
It’s been three years since Region of Waterloo Public Health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the area.
-
First responders reflect on southern Ontario winter storm as cleanup continues
Those who were dealing with the massive winter storm that hit southern Ontario are looking back at the impact of the event on the roads.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Granddaughter saves grandpa, vaccine mandate lawsuit, high school weapon call
A granddaughter's quick thinking, a lawsuit over vaccine mandates, and a weapon call at a Brantford high school round out the most-read stories of the week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, boyfriend detained in suspected homicide
A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a resort south of Cancun.
-
2 B.C. nurses disciplined for sexual harassment
Two nurses in B.C. have been suspended due to workplace sexual harassment, according to public notices from the professional regulator.
-
IHIT tight-lipped on body found in Maple Ridge
More than a day after a middle-aged man was found dead in the parking lot of a Maple Ridge high school, Mounties haven't released any new information or whether they believe he was murdered.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
Homicide investigators called in after man found dead at southwest Edmonton home
A man was found dead by emergency crews as they responded to reports of a person in medical distress early Sunday morning in southwest Edmonton.
-
St. Albert native Matt Murray shines during NHL debut
A St. Albert-born goaltender made his NHL debut last week, helping the Dallas Stars win 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Windsor
-
National Week of Francophonie starts Monday
A week-long celebration of all things French begins across the region Monday.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital continues to operate over capacity at both campuses
Windsor Regional Hospital is still operating at over capacity — despite a drop in respiratory illnesses.
-
Section of E.C. Row Expressway down to one lane Monday for repairs
Monday’s morning commute may see delays for some coming into the city as E.C. Row will be down to one lane between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.
Regina
-
Building 'outside the box': Fort Winter Festival introduces build-a-boat sled competition
The annual Fort Winter festival ended on a high note Sunday with a competition that forced competitors to think outside the box and build a sled using cardboard.
-
Pursuit of break-in suspects ends in downtown Moose Jaw: police
A break-in followed by a police pursuit rocked the streets of Moose Jaw early Sunday morning.
-
Pats rack up 6th straight win after edging out Red Deer Rebels
The Regina Pats added to their win streak on Saturday night, closely edging out the Red Deer Rebels with a well placed final goal in overtime.
Ottawa
-
City cleans up after latest storm, as residential snowbanks keep getting bigger
Cleanup is underway across the city as residents deal with the aftermath of the latest winter storm to hit the capital, but with more than 300 cm of snow so far this winter, residents clearing their own driveways are running out of places to put it.
-
SIU investigating after Ottawa police shoot man during gunfight in Nepean
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during 'an exchange of gunfire' in Nepean Saturday night.
-
Running for a cause: Ottawa Goggins Challenge raising thousands for Cornerstone Housing for Women
A local charity run has raised thousands for an Ottawa women's shelter, but it was no ordinary event.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies made an unexpected appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch on March 4.
-
'We had to fight for him': Métis Nation-Saskatchewan launches guidebook to help patients diagnosed with cancer
In January of 2015 Teri Thrun’s son, Erik Revoy was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away nine months later.
-
Saskatoon considers extending program to improve wait times for taxi service
The City of Saskatoon is considering extending a pilot program that issued a batch of new taxi licenses to help ease the burden during peak times.