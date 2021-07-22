MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber will likely miss the next season due to injuries.

The Habs' general manager, Marc Bergevin, confirmed in a video conference Thursday the news that was leaked in the media last week.

Bergevin said he was preparing to be without the rugged defenseman next season and added that Weber's career was possibly over.

Weber, who will celebrate his 36th birthday on Aug. 14, helped the Habs reach the Stanley Cup Final this spring despite a thumb injury. Bergevin also noted that Weber is still nursing injuries to a foot, ankle and knee.

The Sicamous, B.C. native played 1,038 regular season games during his NHL career with the Nashville Predators and Canadiens. He scored 224 goals and 365 assists.

Bergevin was a little more optimistic about goaltender Carey Price, who was scheduled to meet with doctors this week to have a knee examined. Bergevin spoke of a possible absence of six to eight weeks, while cautiously adding that a longer absence could also be possible depending on the results of the tests.

The Canadiens general manager said, however, that there was "nothing alarming" about Price "as we speak."

On a more positive note, forward Jonathan Drouin -- who has been absent for personal reasons since April 28 -- is expected to be back in the Canadiens' lineup when the team opens camp in September, Bergevin confirmed.

Drouin was limited to two goals and 21 assists in 44 games last season. Bergevin said he met with the Quebec forward along with head coach Dominique Ducharme earlier this week and said he is "feeling very good."

Phillip Danault's future with the Habs was also discussed. The Quebec center could become an uncompensated free agent on July 28.

Bergevin has been holding onto hope of getting along with him, but, according to reports from informants over the past few days, the divorce seems inevitable.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 22, 2021.