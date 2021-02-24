MONTREAL -- Some of the Quebec governments' measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 remain popular according to a new survey.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) web survey conducted from Feb. 5 to 17 indicates that maintaining Canada-US border closure at least until next April is the most popular measure with an 87 per cent approval rate.

The implementation of stricter preventive measures for the greater Montreal area is in second place, with 79 per cent of people being in favour, while 77 per cent said they approved of police being able to easily give tickets to people who do not comply with measures to prevent COVID-19.

Subsequently, 76 per cent of respondents favoured wearing a mask or face covering in busy outdoor public places, such as streets and parks, and 75 per cent of people felt that it was a good thing to reopen services and non-essential shops on Feb. 8

The INSPQ observed that 74 per cent of respondents were in favour the curfew remaining in place for the next few weeks, compared to 68 per cent of people who were asked the same question in January. The acceptability of this measure has increased especially among young people aged 18 to 24, according to the INSPQ.

The two lowest rates among respondents, at 29 per cent each, were that the government and the media are exaggerating in what is said and published in relation to COVID-19, and that staying at home was too much to protect yourself against the novel coronavirus.

The INSPQ concludes that the most recent results of surveys carried out during the pandemic indicate that adherence to the prevention measures announced in January remains high.

Since last July, 3,300 Quebec adults have responded to the INSPQ web survey every week. Highlights are presented every two weeks, and results are based on responses from approximately 6,600 participants.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.