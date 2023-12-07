MONTREAL
    Manon Jeannotte from First Nation in Gaspé appointed Quebec lieutenant-governor

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has appointed Manon Jeannotte as the new lieutenant-governor of Quebec.

    Trudeau's office said in a news release that Jeannotte is originally from the First Nation of Gespeg, a Mi'kmaq community on the province's Gaspé Peninsula.

    Before her appointment, she was director of First Nations executive education at the HEC Montréal business school.

    She previously spent 12 years serving in elected leadership roles in her community, first as a councillor and then as chief.

    A graduate of the McGill-HEC Montréal executive MBA program, she has also been recognized for her contributions to commemorating Indigenous history in Quebec.

    Jeannotte will replace J. Michel Doyon as the King's representative in the province.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.

