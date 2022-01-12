Longueuil police (SPAL) says it has reason to believe that Manon Boisvert, whose body was found on Jan. 5, was not randomly targeted by her attacker(s).

The 54-year-old was found dead, with signs of violence on her body, in a car in a commercial parking lot on Roland-Therrien Boulevard.

Boisvert was found at 1:30 p.m. by a passerby. Police say evidence shows she was killed several days earlier, on the evening of Jan. 2.

The force is setting up a command post on Wednesday to meet with witnesses and residents in the area.

It will be set up in the parking lot of 2401 Roland-Therrien Blvd., near the intersection of du Tremblay Road, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

They say they are looking for information about the suspect vehicle, a 2003 blue Toyota Echo.

No arrests have been made and Longueuil police is calling it the first homicide committed in 2022 on its territory.

Anyone with information is invited to anonymously call 450-463-7211.