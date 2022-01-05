Advertisement
Longueuil police investigating suspicious death after woman's body found in car in plaza parking lot
Published Wednesday, January 5, 2022 3:31PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 5, 2022 3:33PM EST
Longueuil police (file)
Share:
Police in Longueuil are investigating a suspicious death after a woman in her 50s was found lifeless in a parked car outside a store Wednesday afternoon.
Police say “traces of violence” were found on the body, which was spotted by a passerby shortly after 1 p.m. on Roland Therrien Boulevard in a plaza parking lot near the intersection of King-George Street.
A perimeter has been set up in the parking lot.
The police investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to immediately call 911.