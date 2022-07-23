Manhunt finished after police arrest inmate who escaped Quebec City prison

Dave Gingras-Gaudet, who escaped from a Quebec City prison Thursday, was arrested Saturday night while still in the city.

In a press release, Quebec provincial police (SQ) said the 37-year-old fugitive was arrested at a gas station on Seigneurial St. in Quebec City around 8:00 p.m.

Dave Gingras-Gaudet was turned over to prison authorities and is expected to appear in court on Sunday to face various charges, including escaping from lawful custody.

It appears that Gingras-Gaudet escaped from the prison yard with the help of two accomplices.

He was detained "mainly for drug offences," Quebec's public security department said following the escape.

Gingras-Gaudet had just under 48 hours of freedom before he was caught.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 23, 2022.