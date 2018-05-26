Man to be charged Monday in connection with Roxboro-Pierrefonds homicide
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 12:51PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 27, 2018 12:46PM EDT
Montreal police are calling a shooting in a Roxoboro-Pierrefonds residence on Saturday morning a homicide.
Police received a 911 call around 9:50 a.m. reporting shots fired in a residence on 1st Avenue North, near Gouin Boulevard.
Upon arrival, they discovered the 45-year-old victim in the basement of the building with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
Officers attempted to perform CPR, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead on-scene.
A 33-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the death.
Although initally treated by as an "important witness," police said he is now considered the primary suspect in the case.
He is expected to face charges at Palais de Justice on Monday morning.
This is the city's 11th homicide of the year.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal's free Museum Day expected to draw thousands of patrons
- Parti Quebecois has their eye on a tuition-free Quebec: Lisee
- Statistics show that BIXI bikes are more popular than ever
- Montreal's "Go Velo" bike festival gets rolling Sunday with Defi Metropolitain
- Opposition groups to protest Kinder Morgan Pipeline in Montreal