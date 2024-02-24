Man struck and killed by Quebec provincial police squad car, watchdog investigating

The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) has opened an investigation into an intervention by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in connection with the death of a person hit by a police patrol car on Saturday morning in Schefferville, in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.

According to preliminary information, two SQ police officers collided with a person in front of their patrol car heading towards Schefferville at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Le BEI annonce le déclenchement d'une enquête indépendante à Schefferville le 24 février 2024. Une personne est décédée lors d’une intervention de la @sureteduquebec. 5 enquêteurs ont été chargés d’enquêter sur l’événement. https://t.co/4B37CNFWwh — BEI Québec (@BEIQc) February 24, 2024

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They will be assisted by Quebec City police (SPVQ).