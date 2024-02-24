MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man struck and killed by Quebec provincial police squad car, watchdog investigating

    The BEI logo, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen as investigators examine the scene in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The BEI has opened a file in Schefferville, in the Côte-Nord after a man was struck by an SQ police car and killed. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press) The BEI logo, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen as investigators examine the scene in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The BEI has opened a file in Schefferville, in the Côte-Nord after a man was struck by an SQ police car and killed. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press)
    The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) has opened an investigation into an intervention by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in connection with the death of a person hit by a police patrol car on Saturday morning in Schefferville, in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.

    According to preliminary information, two SQ police officers collided with a person in front of their patrol car heading towards Schefferville at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

    The person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Five BEI investigators have been assigned to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    They will be assisted by Quebec City police (SPVQ).

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 24, 2024. 

