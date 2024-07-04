MONTREAL
Montreal

    Man stabbed in Montreal's Plateau, police investigating

    Police in Montreal are on the scene of a stabbing that left a man in his 50s in his hospital.
    A man in his 50s was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after being stabbed in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.

    Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to a 911 call at around 7:45 p.m. that reported a stabbing at the intersection of St. Denis Street and Mont-Royal Avenue, two blocks from the Mont-Royal metro station.

    When officers arrived, they found a man with wounds caused by a sharp weapon on his upper body. He was conscious when transported to the hospital.

    The police investigation continues. 

