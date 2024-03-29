MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man stabbed and killed in Montreal's Lachine borough

    Montreal police (SPVM) investigates a stabbing that left a man in critical condition late on March 28, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) investigates a stabbing that left a man in critical condition late on March 28, 2024. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed on Friday morning that the man who was stabbed on Thursday night has died in hospital.

    A 911 call at around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday night, alerted police to a conflict in an apartment on 1st Avenue near Provost Street in the Lachine borough.

    Officers responded and found the 40-year-old man with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

    On Friday, his death was confirmed and he became the eighth homicide in Montreal in 2024.

    A 28-year-old male suspect was located outside of the building and arrested.

    He is the victim's neighbour, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Police are working to determine what led to the alleged fight between the two.

    "What was the conflict about, I don't know, but we're trying to figure it out," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

    The major crimes unit is continuing the investigation. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News