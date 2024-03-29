Man stabbed and killed in Montreal's Lachine borough

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed on Friday morning that the man who was stabbed on Thursday night has died in hospital.

A 911 call at around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday night, alerted police to a conflict in an apartment on 1st Avenue near Provost Street in the Lachine borough.

Officers responded and found the 40-year-old man with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, his death was confirmed and he became the eighth homicide in Montreal in 2024.

A 28-year-old male suspect was located outside of the building and arrested.

He is the victim's neighbour, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are working to determine what led to the alleged fight between the two.

"What was the conflict about, I don't know, but we're trying to figure it out," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The major crimes unit is continuing the investigation.