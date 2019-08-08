Featured Video
Man shows up in St. Leonard hotel with gunshot wound
Cosmo Santamaria , CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 6:55AM EDT
The Montreal Police force is investigating an overnight shooting that happened near Jarry street and Lacordaire boulevard in Saint-Leonard after a man showed up at a hotel reception with a gunshot wound.
Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Const. Veronique Dubuc said the 46-year-old man showed up with gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to a hospital.
He is in critical condition, according to Dubuc.
Dubuc said they have no motive or suspect information available at this time.
This shooting is under investigation.