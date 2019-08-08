

Cosmo Santamaria , CTV Montreal





The Montreal Police force is investigating an overnight shooting that happened near Jarry street and Lacordaire boulevard in Saint-Leonard after a man showed up at a hotel reception with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Const. Veronique Dubuc said the 46-year-old man showed up with gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to a hospital.

He is in critical condition, according to Dubuc.

Dubuc said they have no motive or suspect information available at this time.

This shooting is under investigation.