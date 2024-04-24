Man shot in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police (SPSJSR) are investigating after a man was shot in an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in the Montérégie municipality.

Police received a 911 call at 3:20 p.m. about the incident in a building on Bonneau Street near Séminaire Boulevard.

The 41-year-old victim, who is known to police, was transported to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.