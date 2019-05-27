

CTV Montreal





One man was shot trying while fighting gunmen who attempted to rob a restaurant on Jean-Talon St. in Montreal.

Around 3 a.m. two armed men entered Bistro Chez Alberto but several of the patrons fought them.

In the scuffle one patron, a 40-year-old man, was shot at least once in the upper body, at which point the gunmen fled.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Police said he will survive.

"According to witnesses it was a robbery gone wrong," said Const. Manuel Couture.

Police spent several hours at the scene and brought in search dogs in an attempt to track the would-be thieves.