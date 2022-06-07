Man shot dead in Lachine as police search for suspect

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S., allies fly fighter jets amid North Korea tensions

The United States and its Asian allies flew dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a co-ordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon