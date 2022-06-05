Arson squad investigating after two vehicles torched at a Montreal car dealership

A Montreal car dealership was the target of an arson attack in the borough of Saint-Leonard on Saturday night.

A 911 call around 11:30 p.m. alerted emergency services to two burning vehicles in the parking lot of the Scotti Occasion car dealership located at the intersection of Jarry St. East and Provencher Blvd.

"Since accelerant was observed at the scene, firefighters transferred the investigation to us," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Véronique Comtois.

"The scene has been secured, and investigators from the arson section of the SPVM will go there during the day to do the analysis," she said.

No one was injured.