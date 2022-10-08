Man shot and killed in car in a hail of bullets in Laval

A man was shot and killed in the east end of Laval late Friday night.

Emergency services received several 911 calls around 11:20 p.m. concerning gunshots that were heard on Canada St., near the Rivière des Prairies, in the Saint-François district of the Montreal suburb.

"When police arrived on the scene, they realized that a vehicle had been hit by projectiles. A man was inside the vehicle, and he was also hit by firearm projectiles. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the scene," said Laval police (SPL) spokesperson officer Stephanie Beshara.

The victim is a 31-year-old man. His identity was not immediately disclosed. The man was not known to the police in Laval.

A security perimeter was set up in the area to protect the scene.

"Our investigators are on site. They are meeting with witnesses and analyzing statements obtained during the night," said Beshara shortly before dawn Saturday.

The SPL did not have a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle to release to the public at this time.

Forensic identification technicians and a dog handler were called to the scene, where a mobile command post was also established.

The SPL investigation is ongoing.