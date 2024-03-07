MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man shot and injured in Montreal North

    Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the scene of a shooting in the Montreal North borough on March 7, 2024. One man was injured. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Montreal police (SPVM) responded to the scene of a shooting in the Montreal North borough on March 7, 2024. One man was injured. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)
    A man was injured after a shooting in Montreal North on Thursday evening.

    Montreal police (SPVM) officers have set up a perimeter on Pascal Street between Lapierre and Jubinville avenues after shots were fired around 5:05 p.m.

    One man was injured, and an arrest was made on the scene.

    More to come.

