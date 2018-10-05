

A man on trial for making threats against Concordia and McGill universities was handed in 18-month sentence in a Quebec court Friday.

Hisham Saadi's fake threats, sent on March 1, 2017, forced the evacuation of three of Concordia's buildings.

Saadi, 47, was charged with mischief, uttering threats, and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

His prison term will be followed by a probation period.

Prior to sentencing, a judge ordered Hisham Saadi to undergo a month-long mental health evaluation at the Philippe Pinel Institute.

During the sentencing hearing on September 24, Saadi admitted to sending the emails because he was nervous about two upcoming mid-term exams.

He reportedly considered pulling a fire alarm before sending emails posing as a member of a conservative organization demanding an end to all religious activities on campus.

Saadi was reportedly already on academic probation for failing a course in the doctorate program he was in.

According to the defence lawyer, Saadi had taken a triple dose of medication before his arrest and didn't recall much of his interrogation by police.