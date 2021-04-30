Advertisement
Man missing in Montreal found safe and sound
Published Friday, April 30, 2021 5:07PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 1, 2021 7:27AM EDT
A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- Montreal police reported that the 40-year-old man reported missing Friday was located safe and sound.
Johnny Taqulik, 40, was last seen Friday around 4:30 a.m. near 165 De La Gauchetière St. West wearing a dark blue cap, a gray long-sleeved sweater, and beige shorts.
Police reported Saturday that he has been located and is in good health.