Man killed in Montreal work accident involving insulation machine
A man in his thirties died Saturday while working on a construction site in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
The man was working near the corner of Perras Boulevard 48th Avenue just after 1 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to Urgences-Santé.
Officials were not able to clarify the details surrounding his death, but Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESSST) said it involved a machine used for installing insulation.
The incident will be reviewed by Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESSST).
It's the second time this month that a Montreal worker died on the job.
Last Saturday, a 30-year-old construction worker was killed in an accident involving a backhoe in the Villeray neighbourhood.
