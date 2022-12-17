Man killed in Montreal work accident involving insulation machine

A man in his thirties died Saturday while working on a construction site in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

The man was working near the corner of Perras Boulevard 48th Avenue just after 1 p.m. when the incident occurred, according to Urgences-Santé.

Officials were not able to clarify the details surrounding his death, but Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESSST) said it involved a machine used for installing insulation.

The incident will be reviewed by Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESSST).

It's the second time this month that a Montreal worker died on the job.

Last Saturday, a 30-year-old construction worker was killed in an accident involving a backhoe in the Villeray neighbourhood.