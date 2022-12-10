Montreal construction worker killed in workplace accident involving backhoe

A 30-year-old construction worker was killed in a workplace accident involving a backhoe in Montreal Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at a construction site just before noon on St-Hubert Street near Jean-Talon Street, in the Villeray neighbourhood.

According to Urgences-Sante, the incident involved a backhoe. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) is investigating.