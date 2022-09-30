Man killed in Montreal overnight stabbing, one suspect arrested

A 27-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.

Police received a 911 call around 5:10 a.m. after a fight escalated allegedly between two people, and a man was stabbed on Jeanne-Mance St., near Van Horne Ave.

"They had an altercation," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "He was stabbed, and when officers arrived on site he was pronounced dead on site."

The victim is the 26th homicide in Montreal in 2022.

ONE SUSPECT ARRESTED

Montreal police arrested a 28-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot and was later arrested by SPVM officers.

He is expected to appear in court via video conference on Saturday.

