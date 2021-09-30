MONTREAL -- A 25-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in an apartment in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

The incident happened at 1 a.m. Thursday on Dupuis Avenue.

"At one point, a conflict degenerated and gunshots were heard," said Jessica Lalonde, a spokesperson for Montreal police (SPVM).

The victim was transported to hospital and two suspects were arrested.

"One gun was also seized," Lalonde said. "The cause of the altercation could be related to drug trafficking."

The man's life is not in danger, she added.

Investigators are now on the scene to determine the circumstances leading to the shooting.