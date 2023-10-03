Montreal

    • Man in hospital after stabbing in Lachine

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    A 43-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing Monday night in Montreal's west-end Lachine borough.

    According to Jeanne Drouin, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the incident occurred just before midnight in a home on Louis-Paré Street, near 30e Avenue.

    The victim was taken to hospital with injuries to his upper and lower body.

    "The man is now out of danger," Drouin clarifies. "A woman of 31 years old will meet with investigators later on to know her involvement in this event."

    She adds the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators and forensic technicians to analyze the scene.

