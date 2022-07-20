Man in hospital after shooting in Quebec City

A 28-year-old man is in hospital after a late Tuesday night shooting in the Beauport borough of northeastern Quebec City.

Police says the victim was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by at least one bullet.

It is not known if the suspect was also in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital, and officers say they do not fear for his life.

A 21-year-old man was arrested near the crime scene; he is expected to be met by investigators later in the day Wednesday.

Police say he could be charged with attempted murder at the Quebec City courthouse.

A security perimeter has been established at the intersection of Francheville Street and Sainte-Anne Boulevard to allow investigators to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 20, 2022.