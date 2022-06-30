1 woman dead, 2 seniors arrested after hit-and-run in Quebec City

An 83-year-old woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday night in Quebec City has died from her injuries, according to Quebec City police (SPVQ).

Officers received numerous 911 calls about the incident shortly after 9 p.m.

Witnesses say the woman was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene, at the intersection of Sainte-Foy Road and Ernest-Gagnon Avenue.

Two people, a 77-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man riding in a car that matched the suspect vehicle, were later arrested in relation to the hit and run.

The man, who was driving the car, was placed in provisional detention pending his appearance in court on Friday.

He could face charges of hit-and-run causing death.

Police released the woman who was in the car with him.

A security perimeter was set up in the area to allow investigators and forensic technicians to reconstruct the scene.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2022.