Man in critical condition after being attacked in Montreal's Plateau, police investigating

    A man is in critical condition after being attacked with a blunt object in an alley in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood.

    Montreal police (SPVM) officers responded to a 911 call at around 7:45 p.m. that reported a man being attacked in an alley off St. Denis Street near Mont-Royal Avenue, two blocks from the Mont-Royal metro station.

    When officers arrived, they found a man, 35, with wounds to his upper body caused by a blunt weapon. Originally, police believed he was stabbed, but later confirmed it was a blunt object he was attacked with.

    He was conscious when transported to the hospital, but his condition deteriorated.

    "We fear for his life at the hospital," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "It seems there was an altercation that escalated between the victim and another person in the alley."

    The police investigation continues. 

    There have been no arrests.

