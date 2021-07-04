MONTREAL -- A Black man arrested by Montreal police (SPVM) for not having a reflector light on his bicycle says he plans to lodge a complaint.

Prodil Houanhou says he was watching police arrest another Black man on Saturday in the Gay Village when an officer saw him filming the scene.

Houanhou claims the officer then confronted him about his bicycle. Two others joined, and he was handcuffed and arrested while his belongs were searched.

Houanhou says he was given a ticket for the missing reflector. He adds he plans to file a complaint with the Police Ethics Commission and Quebec's Human Rights Commission.

Montreal police told CTV News it is aware of the incident and is investigating the circumstances surrounding it.