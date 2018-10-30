Montreal police have erected a perimeter and are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Viger Square, located on Berri St. and Viger Ave., on Tuesday morning. 

Around 9 a.m., patrolling police officers noticed a man - inanimate and bleeding - on the ground. 

They attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead on-scene. 

Manuel Couture, SPVM spokesperson, said the body bore signs of violence and that an investigation is underway. 

The circumstances of the death are still unclear. 