Montreal police have erected a perimeter and are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Viger Square, located on Berri St. and Viger Ave., on Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., patrolling police officers noticed a man - inanimate and bleeding - on the ground.

They attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead on-scene.

Manuel Couture, SPVM spokesperson, said the body bore signs of violence and that an investigation is underway.

The circumstances of the death are still unclear.