Man found dead in Viger Square; police investigating
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 10:44AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 10:45AM EDT
Montreal police have erected a perimeter and are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Viger Square, located on Berri St. and Viger Ave., on Tuesday morning.
Around 9 a.m., patrolling police officers noticed a man - inanimate and bleeding - on the ground.
They attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead on-scene.
Manuel Couture, SPVM spokesperson, said the body bore signs of violence and that an investigation is underway.
The circumstances of the death are still unclear.
