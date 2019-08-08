

CTV Montreal Staff





A man died Thursday morning after having medical difficulty while swimming in the pool of a retirement home in the city of Levis, across the river from Quebec City.

Staff at the retirement home called 9-1-1 at 7:30 a.m. when a woman saw a man having problems swimming and noticed him slip under the water.

The man was pulled out of the pool and paramedics performed CPR until he arrived at hospital, where his death was confirmed.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, although Levis police spokesperson Jean-Sebastien Levan noted the man was known to have heart problems.

Levis police said the man was 80 years old.

With a file from the Canadian Press