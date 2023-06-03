Man discovered fatally shot in downtown apartment: Montreal police

Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a man discovered shot dead in downtown Montreal Saturday.

According to the SPVM, the man was found around 7:50 a.m. inside an apartment on Saint-Catherine and Beaudry Streets, in Montreal's Gay Village.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot in his upper body, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Saint-Catherine was closed between Montcalme and Beaudry Streets Saturday morning while investigators gathered more information on the event.

The investigation is ongoing.