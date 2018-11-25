

CTV Montreal





A 66-year-old man died in an early morning fire on Appleton Avenue in Cote-des-Neiges.

Approximately 70 firefighters responded to the call when it came in around 6:40 a.m.

A man, the owner of the two-storey building, was found unconscious in his second floor apartment. Firefighters attempted CPR, but the man remained unconscious en route to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A firefighter also fractured his arm and leg during the intervention, when he fell through a hole from the second to first floor.

Firefighters say the second floor of the apartment is a total loss, with thousands of dollars' worth of damage.

The investigation was transferred to the Montreal Police arson squad, who have yet to establish the cause of the fire.

According to an SPVM spokesperson, Jean-Pierre Brabant, no criminal element is being explored at this time.