Man dies after stabbing at Parc Emilie-Gamelin
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:19PM EDT
A man died in hospital after he was stabbed numerous times in the upper body after an overnight brawl at Parc Emilie-Gamelin.
Several witnesses contacted 911 just before 3 a.m. to report that a fight had broken out.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, fled the scene after he was stabbed - eventually collapsing on Saint Hubert St.
The victim was known to police.
A perimeter was erected and is expected to remain in place until noon.
De Maisonneuve Boulevard is closed between St. Hubert and Berri Sts., and St. Hubert is closed between Saint-Catherine and Ontario Sts.
No arrests have been made, and police have not issued a description of the suspect.
It is Montreal's 16th homicide of 2018.