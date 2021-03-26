MONTREAL -- A Montreal man is facing a new charge of second-degree murder after allegedly beating up his girlfriend who later died of her injuries.

Brandon McIntyre, 32, was initially charged with aggravated assault and breaking conditions in the March 20 attack after 29-year-old Rebekah Harry was found unconscious in a residence on Des Oblats St. in LaSalle.

McIntyre appeared in a Montreal courtroom Friday to face the upgraded murder charge.

Court records show he is also facing an assault on another woman on the same day of the attack on his girlfriend.

Harry’s killing comes on the heels of a rise in deadly domestic violence cases in Quebec. Her death is the seventh case of a man killing their female partners in the province in the last seven weeks.

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed it is the eighth homicde of 2021.

People looking for support in situations of domestic violence can call the SOS hotline at 1-800-363-9010, or by visiting the SOS Violence Conjugale website.