Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman is dead after allegedly being assaulted by her partner.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition on Saturday after she was found in an apartment in the Montreal borough of LaSalle; she died in hospital today.

A 32-year-old man described by police as her boyfriend was taken into custody and initially charged with aggravated assault and breaking conditions.

Const. Raphael Bergeron says an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and he adds it will be up to the Crown to decide on upgrading the charges.

Advocates for victims of domestic violence are expressing concern with the rising number of women who have been killed by their partners this year in the province.

At least six women have been killed by their partners in Quebec in 2021, not including the victim who died today.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.