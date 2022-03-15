Man charged after 10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's east end

A Montreal man is facing charges after a 10-year-old girl was badly beaten in the city's east end Monday.

Police located the suspect and arrested him but say the motive for the attack is still unclear. The girl was sent to hospital with serious injuries to her head and upper body.

Tanvir Singh, 21, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

"The young girl was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when a 21-year-old man approach them and for reasons still to be determined, started to punch the young girl and drag her a couple of metres until people that noticed the altercation got involved," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM).

"The motive is still to be determined, a possible psychological evaluation to be done, probably mental health issues that could be causing that, but it's still to be determined," said Bergeron.

Bergeron said the victim is suffering from "violent nervous shock" as well.

The accused, who has no prior criminal history in Quebec, is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.