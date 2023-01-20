Man arrested, guns seized in Laval raid

Laval police (SPL) arrested a 20-year-old man and seized three guns after a raid on Jan. 12.

The SPL reported that Mac Ahern is in custody and facing weapons possession charges after the three guns, 50 rounds of ammunition, narcotics and around $5,000 cash were found in a residence in the St-Rose neighbourhood.

Le SPL a procédé à la saisie de trois armes à feu, une cinquantaine de munitions, des stupéfiants ainsi qu'un montant d'argent totalisant près de 5 000 $. Une personne a aussi été arrêtée en lien avec le phénomène de violence par arme à feu.

Ahern was known to police before his arrest.

Mac Ahern, 20, was arrested on Jan. 12, 2023 and remains in custody on weapons possession charges after a raid at his residence. SOURCE: SPL

He will be back in court Jan. 24.

The SPL said officers have seized six illegal firearms in 2023 and arrested three people thus far.