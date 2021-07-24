MONTREAL -- A man is likely looking at charges in court after driving his pickup truck into a Montreal business while possibly intoxicated.

A 911 call around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning alerted emergency services to an accident scene on Henri-Bourrassa Blvd. East, near Renaude-Lapointe St., in the Rivière-des-Prairies area of Montreal.

According to police (SPVM), the van was driving north on Renaude-Lapointe St. and at the intersection of Henri-Bourrassa Blvd.

"The vehicle continued straight and finished its course against the commercial building at the level of the front door," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Chevrefils did not specify which business was involved, but said the damage was mostly inside the business.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, did not appear to be injured when police officers arrived at the scene.

"He had walked to the intersection. He had no apparent injuries, but he appeared intoxicated," said Chevrefils.

"The police arrested him for possible impaired driving. He was transported to a detention centre for a breathalyzer test," said Officer Chèvrefils.

The driver could face charges as a result.

The investigation is ongoing.