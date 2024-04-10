Man allegedly flashes customers at Laval Tim Hortons

Laval police (SPL) are searching for a man who allegedly performed an "indecent act" at a Tim Hortons in the Duvernay district.

According to the force, the incident happened on March 4 at 8:40 p.m. at the 825 Vanier boul. location.

"He allegedly exposed his genitals while inside the restaurant," Laval police state. "Investigators from the sex crimes squad are seeking information in order to identify him."

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, around 30 years old.

He is estimated to be 1m71 (5'8'') tall and 95 kg (209 lb) in weight.

He has brown hair, a brown beard and a black "stretch" piercing.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black cap, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black construction boots.

Anyone with information is invited to call the Laval police hotline at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-240403-087.