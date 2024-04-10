MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man allegedly flashes customers at Laval Tim Hortons

    Laval police are searching for a man who allegedly performed an "indecent act" at a Tim Hortons. (Laval police) Laval police are searching for a man who allegedly performed an "indecent act" at a Tim Hortons. (Laval police)
    Share

    Laval police (SPL) are searching for a man who allegedly performed an "indecent act" at a Tim Hortons in the Duvernay district.

    According to the force, the incident happened on March 4 at 8:40 p.m. at the 825 Vanier boul. location.

    "He allegedly exposed his genitals while inside the restaurant," Laval police state. "Investigators from the sex crimes squad are seeking information in order to identify him."

    The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, around 30 years old.

    He is estimated to be 1m71 (5'8'') tall and 95 kg (209 lb) in weight.

    He has brown hair, a brown beard and a black "stretch" piercing.

    At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black cap, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black construction boots.

    Anyone with information is invited to call the Laval police hotline at 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-240403-087.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Key questions Trudeau could face at the foreign interference inquiry

    When the prime minister testifies at the public inquiry into foreign interference Wednesday he will face meticulous questioning from a room full of lawyers intent on getting to the bottom of what Justin Trudeau knew about China's meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News