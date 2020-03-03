MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking potential victims of a man they say impersonated a police officer to try to sexually assault women in the northern parts of the city.

Mohamad Abdool Koheeallee, 34, was arrested and charged in a Montreal courtroom on Feb. 20. He faces 18 charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon and falsely claiming to be a peace officer.

Police believe the incidents began last summer, mainly in the Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs. As several victims have been identified, the serial crime investigation unit coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was deployed, allowing police resources to be pooled to better protect the victims.

Koheeallee is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 165 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has been a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim of this man is encouraged to call 911 or go to the nearest police station.



-- with files from The Canadian Press.