MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 80, in critical condition after residential building fire in Saint-Henri

    A window is broken in a residential building on Saint-Jacques street in Saint-Henri after a serious fire on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (CTV News) A window is broken in a residential building on Saint-Jacques street in Saint-Henri after a serious fire on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    An 80-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition with serious burns to his arms after a fire broke out in a residential building in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood on Tuesday, Montreal police say.

    Firefighters were called just before 2 p.m. to an eight-storey building near the corner of Lenoir and Saint-Jacques streets.

    When they arrived, there was a significant amount of smoke billowing from the building, which housed several people with reduced mobility, according to Emilie Charlebois, a spokesperson for the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM).

    Firefighters respond to a fire in a residential building on Saint-Jacques Street in Saint-Henri on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (CTV News)

    The building was evacuated as nearly 50 firefighters battled the blaze, which was brought under control at around 4 p.m.

    About 20 people suffered smoke inhalation, including the one who was critically injured. Since there was a serious injury in the fire, the case was transferred to Montreal police arson investigators. So far, the fire appears to be accidental in nature, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

    All of the other residents were allowed to return to their units after the fire was brought under control, he said.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What's being said about the new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News