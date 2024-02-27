Man, 80, in critical condition after residential building fire in Saint-Henri

An 80-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition with serious burns to his arms after a fire broke out in a residential building in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood on Tuesday, Montreal police say.

Firefighters were called just before 2 p.m. to an eight-storey building near the corner of Lenoir and Saint-Jacques streets.

When they arrived, there was a significant amount of smoke billowing from the building, which housed several people with reduced mobility, according to Emilie Charlebois, a spokesperson for the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM).

Firefighters respond to a fire in a residential building on Saint-Jacques Street in Saint-Henri on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (CTV News)

The building was evacuated as nearly 50 firefighters battled the blaze, which was brought under control at around 4 p.m.

About 20 people suffered smoke inhalation, including the one who was critically injured. Since there was a serious injury in the fire, the case was transferred to Montreal police arson investigators. So far, the fire appears to be accidental in nature, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

All of the other residents were allowed to return to their units after the fire was brought under control, he said.